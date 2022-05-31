LGH Nursing College Principal takes charge

LAHORE:Ms Ramzan Bibi has taken over the charge of Principal Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital on Monday. The faculty members of Nursing College gave her a warm welcome and received her in the Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital and expressed good wishes for her success. Prof Al-freed Zafar, Principal, Post Graduate Medical Institute, while talking in this regard, directed that all energies should be utilised for the education and training of nursing students.