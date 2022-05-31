33 cops reinstated

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Capt (retd) M Sohail Chaudhry held a hearing on show-cause notices and appeals issued to police officers and personnel at his office on Monday. He pardoned 26 employees who were suspended for the last 5 months over minor negligence.

According to details, 33 police personnel including two inspectors, nine sub-inspectors, one ASI, three head constables and 18 constables appeared before the DIG operations. He heard their appeals and reinstated them. DIG Operations said that the elements involved in abuse of power, criminal activities and violation of code of conduct do not deserve any leniency.