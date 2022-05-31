Water bottles distributed in Cholistan

LAHORE:A team of a charity organisation visited far-flung areas of Cholistan desert and distributed hundreds of water bottles among local families facing drought-like situation. Speaking on the occasion, the management of Samr Trust said they were playing their due role in helping local people of Cholistan in this hard time.
LAHORE:Ms Ramzan Bibi has taken over the charge of Principal Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital on Monday. The...
LAHORE:The Punjab Energy Department through Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency successfully solarised...
LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Capt M Sohail Chaudhry held a hearing on show-cause notices and appeals issued to police...
LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited several ongoing project...
This year, the theme for World No Tobacco Day is Tobacco: Threat to Our Environment which aims to raise awareness...
LAHORE:Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan visited NESPAK House, on Monday to have an overview of...
Comments