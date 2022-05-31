 
Tuesday May 31, 2022
Lahore

Water bottles distributed in Cholistan

By Our Correspondent
May 31, 2022

LAHORE:A team of a charity organisation visited far-flung areas of Cholistan desert and distributed hundreds of water bottles among local families facing drought-like situation. Speaking on the occasion, the management of Samr Trust said they were playing their due role in helping local people of Cholistan in this hard time.

