Timely completion of uplift projects ordered

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited several ongoing project sights in the City here on Monday.

He visited Aik Moria Underpass, Data Ganj Bakhsh Flyover and Minar-e-Pakistan Sports Complex and inspected the construction work where he was given detailed briefing. On the occasion, Director General LDA while instructing to complete the extension work of Aik Moria Bridge and Data Ganj Bakhsh Flyover as soon as possible, said that the water storage tank should be completed soon and MD WASA himself should supervise the work. Land Acquisition work should be completed as soon as possible and better planning should be done to keep the flow of traffic flowing during the ongoing works on the projects, he ordered and said that no negligence would be tolerated in these projects.