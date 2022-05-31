Khurram Dastgir visits NESPAK House

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan visited NESPAK House, on Monday to have an overview of NESPAK's contributions.

Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, welcomed the Minister and gave him a detailed corporate presentation highlighting the objectives of the creation of NESPAK, its scope of services and achievements.

The basic objectives of NESPAK’s creation were achievement of self-reliance in engineering consultancy, development of indigenous human resources and minimising dependence on foreign consultants as well as creation of employment opportunities for professionals.

During the presentation, the Minister enquired about the attaining of the objectives of NESPAK upon which, the Managing Director NESPAK told him that NESPAK has achieved all the initial objectives of its creation and is still working on the future reform process.

In order to substantiate his claim, he cited an example that currently, NESPAK has been the lead firm for provision of engineering services for mega projects such as Bhasha and Mohmand Dams while foreign firms from the United States of America, Turkey and Switzerland are working in the joint venture.

Besides, NESPAK proved its indigenous capability by completing the Orange Line Metro Train Project in Lahore. Managing Director also informed the Minister that NESPAK has been ranked by ENR among the top 20 non-US firms providing services in the field of engineering.