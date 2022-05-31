Heirs of five martyred cops meet CCPO

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on Monday paid tribute to the martyrs of Lahore Police who sacrificed their lives to safeguard country and lives and properties of the citizens.

As many as five families of martyrs of Lahore Police from the rank of constable to the inspector were invited at CCPO office on Monday. Family members of martyred Inspector Rana Shahid Hussain, Head Constable Allah Ditta, Constables M Khalid, Rehmat Ali and M Mushtaq were among the invitees. SSP Admin Atif Nazir, DSP Rehan Jamal, DSP Kashif Dogar and other related officers were present on this occasion.

While talking with the family members of the martyrs, Lahore police chief paid exemplary homage to the great sacrifices of the fallen heroes of police and inquired about the problems being faced by the heirs of the martyrs. He issued orders on spot for their earliest redressal of the grievances of family members of martyrs.

Kamyana directed SSP Admin and other concerned officers to look after the affairs of heirs of martyrs of Police and solve their problems on top priority. The CCPO Lahore expressed his love and affection to the children of the martyrs.