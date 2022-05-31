 
close
Tuesday May 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

14 die in accidents

By Our Correspondent
May 31, 2022

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 956 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,020 were injured. Out of this, 598 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 422 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Comments