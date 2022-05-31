Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas while very hot in South Punjab and upper Sindh. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Punjab. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, it was 41°C and minimum was 27.4°C.
