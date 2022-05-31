Wasa to complete excavation work before monsoon

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to complete excavation for all the ongoing projects before the start of the monsoon season.

Wasa’s DMD (Operations) Ghufran Ahmed took this decision in a meeting held here on Monday. MPA Ch Shahbaz, Director Ravi Town Hafiz Raheel, Director Data Ganj Bakhsh Town Sohail Sindhu and other officers attended the meeting. Ghufran appointed Ravi Town and Data Ganj Bakhsh Town officers as coordinators. The meeting further discussed the ongoing development projects of sewerage and water supply and the issues being faced by the people. DMD Wasa issued instructions to resolve public grievances on top priority. He categorically directed that no excavation work should be done after June 15, 2022. He also directed the staff to clean filtration plants and ensure attendance of tube well operators so that citizens can get water at the specified timings. DMD Wasa directed the field staff to speed up desalting operations before the monsoon.