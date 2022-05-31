Hamza orders police to check flour, wheat smuggling

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered to further improve the supply of cheap flour across Punjab.

He said this while chairing a meeting here on Monday. The meeting was attended by Sardar Owais Leghari, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yaseen, Nadeem Kamran, Zeeshan Rafique, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Noman, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and secretaries of relevant departments.

He directed strict monitoring of wheat grinding and flour supply to the market. “Every penny of Rs200 billion subsidy should reach the common man,” he said adding external routes of Punjab should be closely monitored to prevent smuggling of wheat and flour.

Police and agencies concerned should take effective measures to stop smuggling, Hamza directed the police and said he was aware of the people’s problems. He said Inshallah the government would soon give more relief to the people by reducing the prices of ghee and sugar. The meeting also reviewed the mechanism of supply and monitoring of cheap flour.

PRAISES POLICE: Hamza Shehbaz commended the Lahore Police and the investigative team for the safe recovery of a child abducted from Lahore for ransom.

Police reached the real culprits in a scientific manner and rescued the child safely, he said adding the ordeal of the child's parents was indescribable. The accused will be punished under the law, he concluded.