Steps to resolve water crisis in Cholistan fruitful: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz met UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis here on Monday.

During the meeting, UN Resident Coordinator appreciated the chief minister's efforts to improve education, health and social sectors. The vision of the Punjab government for providing basic social services was commendable, said Julianne Harness, adding sustainable partnerships for women empowerment and gender equality were necessary for the society. Julian Harness further said climate change was a challenge for the whole world and it should be tackled together.

The participation of United Nations for human development in Pakistan especially in Punjab was commendable, said Hamza Shehbaz. “We will welcome the cooperation of UN and other agencies for social development,” Hamza Shehbaz said and maintained that a balanced plan of action must be formulated for sustainable human development.

He said attention must be given on sustainable solution of the problems. Hamza added that we have to go for out of box solution for water shortage and other problems. “Lack of water in other areas, including Cholistan can be a threat to human and wildlife,” Hamza Shehbaz maintained and claimed that the Punjab government had taken steps to meet water shortage in the desert of Cholistan, which were yielding satisfactory results. He agreed that climate change had become a challenge for the whole world.

Talking about the education sector, Hamza Shehbaz said that Danish School was the best source of quality education for the children of poor and backward areas. The PMLN government had taken significant steps in the previous period to participate in the journey of protection and development of women, he added.

Briefing about the development of agriculture, Hamza Shehbaz said that attention was being paid to buy quality seeds for better production in South Punjab. The goals of clean energy will be achieved through mutual cooperation, he added.

He maintained that attention was being paid to achieve the targets of Urban Forests and Zero Plastic Waste. Hamza Shehbaz revealed that Provincial Water Act was being introduced to improve ground water level in cities.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that steps would be taken jointly for the protection and improvement of cultural heritage. Sardar Owais Leghari, Uzma Kardar, Tahiya Noon, Imran Goraya, chief secretary and secretaries of related departments were also present on the occasion.

local govt: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has constituted a committee on Local Government Legislation and System in Punjab under the Convenorship of Awais Leghari, MPA. The committee comprised of elected parliamentarians, former local government representatives, senior government officials, technocrats, lawyers and members of civil society.

In his inaugural speech after the oath-taking, the CM emphasised the importance of the local governments. The purpose of this Committee is to draft local government legislation with a view to devolve political, administrative, and financial powers to the local government.

The committee was also required to engage with all the relevant stakeholders, including experts, academia, civil society organisations, and the representatives of vulnerable and underprivileged groups, and take into account their inputs and concerns. In this regard, the committee in collaboration with the Local Government Department has planned extensive stakeholder consultation meetings and sought suggestion from the public through advertisements in the newspaper. The final report of the Committee was scheduled to be submitted to the CM on 5th June, 2022.