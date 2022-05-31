Work in I-12 to begin tomorrow

Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to start development work in Sector I-12 from tomorrow (Wednesday) and the contractor had been directed to make arrangements in this connection.

An official of CDA on Monday said that the contractor has started mobilising the required machinery for the start of development works in sub-sectors I-12/2 and I-12/3. The civil development works which include drainage and sewerage network and construction of streets would cost Rs542.788 million and would be completed in 15 months. The official said that development work in sub-sectors I-12/1 and I-12/4 would also start shortly and the same would be carried out on government to government basis.