FBR asked to bring unregistered sugar dealers into tax net

Islamabad:President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to bring into the tax net the unregistered wholesalers, dealers or distributors of sugar, says a press release.
The president passed these directions while disposing of 25 identical representations filed by FBR against the orders of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), with a direction to the FBR to bring unregistered sugar dealers into the tax net to improve sales tax collection and reporting compliance within 90 days.
He observed that despite making huge monetary transactions and the availability of their data with FBR, these unregistered buyers of sugar largely remained outside the tax net and evaded the prime national responsibility of paying taxes.
As per details, FTO had initiated an Own Motion investigation against the failure of FBR to bring into the tax net the unregistered buyers of sugar from sugar mills in the country.
The FTO observed that non-NTN holders were buying huge quantities of sugar from mills and their data was fully accessible by the FBR, however this huge potential for tax collection remained unutilized.
In its report, the FTO highlighted that a large amount of sugar was supplied by the mills to various unregistered buyers, but the FBR did not pay due attention to broadening the tax base.It further observed that this low-hanging fruit had not yet been harvested and despite making huge monetary transactions, the unregistered buyers of sugar remained out of the tax net.
The FTO underscored that unregistered persons were easily identifiable because sugar mills were required to maintain records of supplies made during the tax period and issue tax invoices indicating names, addresses, description, quantity, values of goods, CNIC, or NTN of persons to whom the supplies were made under the Sales Tax Act of 1990.Furthermore, the Department has full access to various bank accounts of Sugar Mills and thereof the actual buyers can be tracked by analysing major credits appearing in the said accounts.
Based on these findings, FTO had directed to enforce compliance after obtaining data of unregistered persons from the sugar mills and sharing it with the concerned Regional Tax Offices to broaden the tax base.
Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority is all set to start development work in Sector I-12 from tomorrow and...
Islamabad:Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman met Najy Benhassine, Country Director, World...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police keeping in view the safety of the citizens and road safety rules, the...
Islamabad: The Sabzi Mandi police apprehended four members of a bike snatchers gang involved in a series of gunpoint...
Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s 1LINK to launch an...
Islamabad:The Pakistani and Chinese authorities have agreed on the immediate start of the return of the Pakistani...
Comments