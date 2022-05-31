ITP expedites action against one-way violators

Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) keeping in view the safety of the citizens and road safety rules, the Islamabad Traffic Police expedited stern action against one-way and other traffic rules violators.

Following the special directives given by SSP Traffic, Mustafa Tanveer, a Special squad has been formed, which will be deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad like the Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, and Murree Road, 7th Avenue, and 9th Avenue.

In this regard, orders have been issued to the Zonal DSPs to intensify the action under their supervision. Special awareness campaigns have also been launched on the dangers and harms of one-way and other traffic violations. Special broadcasts have also been aired on ITP Radio FM 92.4 through which the public can be informed about the disadvantages of violating one-way traffic rules.