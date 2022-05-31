Gang of bike snatchers busted

Islamabad: The Sabzi Mandi police apprehended four members of a bike snatchers gang involved in a series of gunpoint snatching and recovered stolen bikes and weapons, the police spokesman said.
He said IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people. Following these directives, a police team of PS Sabzi Mandi under the supervision of SHO Sabzi Mandi Syed Ishtiaq Hussain shah accelerated their efforts against criminal elements and used the latest technology and human resources, and arrested four members of a Nakir snatchers gang. The accused were identified as Nazir Ali Shah, Hafiz ullah, Bilal Muhammad Alam, and Jahangir Adam Khan. Police recovered 05 stolen bikes, 05 mobile phones, and weapons used in the incident.
