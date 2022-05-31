HEC to launch online mechanism to facilitate cashless payments

Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s 1LINK to launch an online automated mechanism to facilitate cashless payments for its services. The collaboration with M/s 1LINK, the lead authorised service provider for online payment services in Pakistan, will facilitate cashless payments for all types of HEC services through 1Bill via mobile phones or the internet and the students and all other users of HEC portals will be enabled to make rapid, online payments.

The online payment facility will be integrated with HEC online system and the users of HEC portals will be able to submit online fees through M/s 1LINK for different services provided by HEC. The facility will cover online payment for local and foreign degree equivalence, national and foreign scholarship programmes, and Education Testing Council (ETC) tests in the first phase, and degree attestation in the second phase.

The main advantages of using online payment are saving time and introducing efficiency and transparency in line with the government’s vision.

In-charge Accounts Section HEC Parvez Iqbal and Chief Executive Officer M/s 1LINK Najeeb Agrawalla signed the MoU at HEC Secretariat, Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by Adviser (Coordination) HEC Awais Ahmed, Director Operations (PERN) Ch. Abdullah Fayyaz Chattha, Director General (Finance) HEC Ghulam Nabi, Fawad Raza, Deputy Director (IT) HEC, Faisal Rafiq, Deputy Director (IT) HEC, Muhammad Awais Javed, Assistant Director (IT) HEC, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Chief Operating Officer, 1LINK and Umer Ansari, Head of Business Development, 1LINK.