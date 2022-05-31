Killer inflation

Pakistan’s inflation rate reached 13.4 per cent in April 2022. It is expected that the figure will increase in May as well. Last week, the finance minister announced a hefty increase in petroleum prices. Petrol prices have increased by Rs30 per litre. This move is likely to have devastating effects on our economy, resulting in a new wave of rising inflation.
Petroleum prices have a direct effect on prices of items of daily use. The lower-middle and middle classes will be hit hardest by this price hike.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
This refers to the article, ‘Tougher times ahead’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer has mentioned some important...
Cheating during examinations is common across Karachi because of poor invigilation in examination halls. Many centres...
According to Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, electricity loadshedding will end in two to three months as...
This refers to the news report, ‘March cut short after witnessing protesters’ anger: Imran Khan’ . One thinks...
Democracy is a way of governance based on the will of the people. Imran Khan recently said that he was ready for...
Former prime minister Imran Khan lauded India’s independent foreign policy at a PTI workers' convention in Charsadda...
Comments