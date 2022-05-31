Don’t cheat

Cheating during examinations is common across Karachi because of poor invigilation in examination halls. Many centres allow students to bring their mobile phones inside the halls, giving them an opportunity to cheat. Even though it is important to deal with the problem of cheating, it is equally important to ask why children are interested in cheating.

The main reason for this issue is teachers’ inability to build interest in students towards their studies. Students rely on rote learning, which is not a good method to understand concepts. And since they have to pass their exams, they use unfair means. We need to change teaching methods to help students develop interest in studies.

Asif Khan

Karachi