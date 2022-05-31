Tall claims

According to Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, electricity loadshedding will end in two to three months as the government cannot import fuel due to its fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves. The question is: on what basis did PM Shehbaz Sharif claim to end loadshedding in May?

It is understood that after three months, the summer will be over and power consumption will reduce considerably. The incumbent government is required to facilitate the people through better management. The nation is not interested in listening to excuses; it only wants to enjoy basic facilities without interruption. Pakistan is facing an extreme economic and political crisis, leading to the acute shortage of electricity, gas and water. Instead of holding jalsas, the political parties that are part of the coalition government need to resolve the country’s issues.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad