PAC summons NAB chairman on June 7

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has summoned the chairman National Accountability Bureau on June 7, for inquiring him on recoveries made by the anti-corruption watchdog.
In the maiden meeting of PAC, under its new Chairman Noor Alam Khan, the committee asked the chairman NAB to provide the committee with the details of the recoveries from politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen, housing societies, entities like FBR and others.
The committee also directed NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to bring details of book adjustments, cash recovery, total embezzled amounts from government treasury, private entities, individuals and banks. The committee also included former deputy chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla as its member.
