3 pedestrians run over by speedy truck

MUZAFFERGARH: Three pedestrians were crushed to death by a speedy mini truck on Monday at Ehsaan Purr Adda, Layyah road in Kot Addu.According to Rescue 1122 sources, Bilal Umer, 17, Kashif, 20, and Ghulam Haider, 80, were crossing the road when all of a sudden, a speedy mini truck ran over them. The driver, who managed to fled the scene, had lost control over the vehicle. The area police with Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has summoned the chairman National Accountability Bureau on June 7, for...
KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet following the demand Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved a proposal for purchasing a...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday granted interim bail to a TikToker against Rs100,000 surety bonds till...
LONDON: A leading British-Pakistani women’s rights campaigner has been appointed to the House of Lords as a...
LAHORE: The four employees of Farah Khan, accused of amassing assets beyond known sources of income and money...
MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would soon notify tehsil status for the Tanawal area of the...
Comments