3 pedestrians run over by speedy truck

MUZAFFERGARH: Three pedestrians were crushed to death by a speedy mini truck on Monday at Ehsaan Purr Adda, Layyah road in Kot Addu.According to Rescue 1122 sources, Bilal Umer, 17, Kashif, 20, and Ghulam Haider, 80, were crossing the road when all of a sudden, a speedy mini truck ran over them. The driver, who managed to fled the scene, had lost control over the vehicle. The area police with Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.