TikToker gets bail in Margalla fire case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted interim bail to a TikToker against Rs100,000 surety bonds till June 8.

The famous TikToker Nausheen Saeed — better known as Dolly — was granted bail in a case registered under the Environmental Protection Act for setting fires to the Margalla forest. According to the Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance and Islamabad Preservation of Landscape Ordinance, a case was filed against Dolly in the IHC for an immediate hearing. While hearing the bail application, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued a notice of bail to the plaintiff till June 8 and directed her to submit Rs100,000 surety bonds. During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure over the late arrival of her lawyer.

Dolly came under fire after one of her controversial videos went viral on social media. In the footage, two young people could be seen setting a forest on fire at the Margalla Hills to add a “dramatic effect” to their TikTok video. Consequently, wildlife officials demanded action against her, after which the Islamabad police registered a case against her. Dolly, however, denied the accusation.