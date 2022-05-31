Assets beyond means case: Farah Khan’s employees submit replies before court

LAHORE: The four employees of Farah Khan, accused of amassing assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering, on Monday submitted their replies in a case of assets beyond means.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had summoned the four employees of Farah Khan, including her business manager, cashier and bankers, who had been asked to appear before the Bureau on May 30, along with relevant records in a case of assets beyond the known sources of income.

The respondents submitted their written replies through their counsel, saying, “All the four employees were not the public office-holders, while one of them was a tutor of her children.”

The counsel termed the NAB’s decision to issue notices to Farah Khan’s employees illegal. The reply stated that Farah Khan has never been a public office-holder, adding that the NAB should first decide about its jurisdiction and only then issue the summons.

It is pertinent to mention that on May 8, the NAB had launched an investigation against Farah Khan over allegations of amassing assets beyond her known sources of income and alleged money laundering.

The inquiry was authorised last month in a meeting held at the Bureau’s headquarters. According to a press release issued by the NAB after the meeting, “A huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million has been found in Farah Khan’s account during the last three years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile.”

“While reviewing the income tax returns of Farhat Shahzadi (alias Farah Khan), it was allegedly observed that her assets significantly increased from the year 2018 onwards for unknown reasons,” the press release said.