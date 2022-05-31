Tanawal to get tehsil status soon: MPA

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would soon notify tehsil status for the Tanawal area of the district.

“The department concerned is finalising the feasibility of Tanawal areas and once it is completed, the chief minister would notify it as a sixth tehsil of Mansehra district,” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Babar Saleem Swati told reporters in Pulrah here on Monday.

Flanked by former MNA Nawabzada Salahuddin Saeed, he said that the chief minister was issuing the executing orders of all such projects and schemes that he announced during his visit to Mansehra and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils.

“The chief minister has finally approved Rs16 billion’s gravity water flow supply scheme for the city and its suburbs and execution of this project would shortly be initiated,” Swati said. He said that the execution of road projects launched by the provincial government under its annual development project funds was also underway.