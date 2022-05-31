Muqam resents CM’s statement

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Monday asked the Supreme Court to take notice of the statement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister wherein
he threatened to use force against the federal government.
In a statement, he the threat made by the chief minister about the use of force would trigger a civil war, adding that it had proved that former prime minister Imran Khan was bent on creating unrest for his political gains.
He asked the federal government to impose governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to prevent possible unrest. Muqam said the federal government should take constitutional and legal steps to foster unity among the federating units and work for the property of the people.
