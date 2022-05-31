Anti-encroachment drive launched in Oghi

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Oghi on Monday launched an anti-encroachment drive in the city and its suburbs.

A team of TMA officials removed the makeshift structures blocking different roads. “We initiated this operation in view of complaints made by traders and residents as the business activities are adversely affected and passersby and motorists cannot move smoothly,” Mohammad Amjad, Tehsil Municipal Officer, told reporters.

The TMO said the encroachments were removed from Tauheed Road, Shergar Road, Mansehra Road and Battagram Road to ease traffic congestion. TMA Inspector Sanaullah, who led the anti-encroachment drive, told reporters that his department had finalised a strategy to continue its drive on the daily basis and if needed it would continue even on holidays.