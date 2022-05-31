Child recovered, kidnapper held

LAKKI MARWAT: A 12-year-old boy abducted from Tajabad at Pishtakhara in Peshawar, was recovered safely within 24 hours and the kidnapper was arrested in Bettani Subdivision on Monday, the police said.
They said that the police received a tip-off that a boy had been kidnapped and shifted to Azadkhel village in a suspicious vehicle at the hideout of an accused, Mubarak Shah, in Azadkhel Bittani police station.
Taking prompt action, District Police Officer Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar constituted a police team for the safe and early recovery of the child. They added that the police took immediate action to reach the accused Mubarak Shah and arrested him during a raid at his hideout in the hilly area. They said that a 12-year-old kidnapped boy was recovered from his hideout after an exchange of fire and the kidnapper was arrested.
