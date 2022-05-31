Contract teachers to be regularised soon, KP Assembly told

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was told on Monday that all the teachers appointed on a contract basis through National Testing Service (NTS) in the Education Department would be regularized in the near future.

Responding to a call attention notice moved by an opposition member, Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali told the House that the summary was being approved by the provincial Law Department and it would be presented in the next cabinet meeting where all the services of all teachers of different cadres would be regularised who had qualified and were appointed after passing the NTS tests since 2018.

Parliamentary party leader of Jamaat-e-Islami and former provincial minister Inayatullah in his call attention notice had reminded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government that the provincial assembly had passed a unanimous resolution and also had had a general discussion over an adjournment motion about the permanent status of those teachers who had passed the NTS tests but were appointed on a contract basis since 2018.

He said hundreds of teachers of different cadres were serving on a contract basis at primary, middle and high school levels across the province.The JI lawmaker said that if the Education Department does not honour the unanimous resolution and debates and decision of the provincial assembly, then a privilege motion must be moved against those officials who had created hurdles in its implementation.

A number of bills including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universal Health Coverage Bill 2022 were tabled in the provincial assembly.These bills would ensure health insurance and protection to all permanent residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for medical treatment against different diseases.

The health insurance services would be provided to all those residents of the province who were registered with the National Registration and Database Authority under the Sehat Card Plus Programme.

Other bills tabled in the provincial assembly included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Management Bill, 2022 and KP Revenue Authority Bill, 2022; KP Sales Taxes on Services Bill 2022.

The provincial assembly passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2022; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Relief Endowment Fund (Repeal) Bill 2022 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institution Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2022.