PMLN leader says new projects to develop Hazara

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former MNA Capt (r) Mohammad Safdar has said that mega development projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would put Hazara division on way to prosperity and development.
“This was a highly successful visit of the prime minister as he revived the airport project scrapped by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and also inaugurated other mega-development schemes,” he said while speaking to journalists here on Monday.
Safdar, the son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif, said that people in large numbers attended the public meeting addressed by his wife Maryam Nawaz and the prime minister on Sunday.
“The Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway, which was also inaugurated by the prime minister with a cost of Rs45 billion, would bring about an economic revolution in the lives of people of Hazara division and Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
The former lawmaker said that the completion of the mega road project would also boost tourism.
Safdar said that natural gas supply schemes of Balakot, Darband and other remote parts of the district inaugurated by the prime minister would curb deforestation in those scenic areas and improve the living standards.
