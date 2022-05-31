CM orders steps to curb target killings

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the officials to take steps to curb the target-killing of security forces and law-enforcing agencies personnel in the province.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting that reviewed the overall law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a handout.The meeting discussed the future course of action to prevent law and order incidents in the province and several decisions were made to this end.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Secretary Home Khushal Khan, Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsud, Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan and other officials attended the meeting.

The participants were given a detailed briefing about the factors behind law and order incidents and steps being taken by the law-enforcement agencies to prevent such incidents.The meeting was told that during the last two weeks, law-enforcement agencies had achieved major achievements against miscreants.

The participants were informed that the rate of street crimes had significantly decreased in the provincial capital since the Ababeel Force was established.The participants decided to make more recruitments for the newly established Ababeel Force and prepare a way forward in order to effectively stop the cultivation of drugs in certain parts of the province.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to chalk out a comprehensive plan for providing alternate livelihood opportunities to the poppy growers, further directing them to have special focus on Bajaur, Khyber and North Waziristan districts regarding the law and order situation.

The chief minister ordered strengthening intelligence-based actions against miscreants, with special attention to the actions against drug mafia and extortionists.He said the actions taken by police and other law-enforcing agencies against outlaws were appreciable. However, he said that more actions under an integrated strategy were also needed to effectively deal with the issues.