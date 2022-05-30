Four wounded in Khyber incidents

JAMRUD: Four persons were seriously injured in a road accident and firing in Khyber tribal district on Sunday.

The first incident took place in Ghundi area where two motorcycles collided face to face and as a result, ZaKar Khan, Wakeel Khan and Alamgir were seriously injured.

Also in Bara Bazaar, a man named Shah Sawar was shot and injured by his rivals. As soon as the Rescue 1122 control room was informed, medical teams rushed to the spot and provided first-aid to the injured in both the incidents and shifted them to Hayatabad Medical Complex.