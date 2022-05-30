Archery competitions conclude in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The competitions of the traditional game of archery concluded in Torghar district after attracting a large number of crowds.
“This ancient game is on the verge of extinction and the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been holding competitions at regional and provincial level for the revival of the sports,” District Sports Officer Hilal Shah told a ceremony after the event on Sunday.
Trophies and medals distribution ceremony was held in Mera Akazai area of Torghar.
The people from different parts of the district participated in the competitions and encouraged the players.
The local teams took part in the competitions and hit the wooden arrow of 8 feet at the target set at a distance of as much as 22-feet.
JAMRUD: Four persons were seriously injured in a road accident and firing in Khyber tribal district on Sunday.The...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman...
PESHAWAR: A well-respected family in the Upper Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accused an assistant...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Council of...
PESHAWAR: Literati from Peshawar donated valuable books and pamphlets on a wide range of topics to a public library in...
PESHAWAR: The failure of the authorities to launch the Safe City Project in the provincial capital have prompted the...
Comments