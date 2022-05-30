Archery competitions conclude in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The competitions of the traditional game of archery concluded in Torghar district after attracting a large number of crowds.

“This ancient game is on the verge of extinction and the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been holding competitions at regional and provincial level for the revival of the sports,” District Sports Officer Hilal Shah told a ceremony after the event on Sunday.

Trophies and medals distribution ceremony was held in Mera Akazai area of Torghar.

The people from different parts of the district participated in the competitions and encouraged the players.

The local teams took part in the competitions and hit the wooden arrow of 8 feet at the target set at a distance of as much as 22-feet.