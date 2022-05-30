Literati donate books to public library in Darra Adamkhel

PESHAWAR: Literati from Peshawar donated valuable books and pamphlets on a wide range of topics to a public library in Darra Adamkhel.

Senior members of Halqa-i-Arbab Zauq, Peshawar, Prof Nasir Ali Syed, who is senior writer and patron of Halqa-i-Arbab Zauq said that he and another noted writer Noor Hakim Jilani and active member of Halqa sifted through their personal libraries and selected books, titles on a variety of topics and handed them to incharge of the Public Library in Dara Adamkhel.

He said that some time ago, he had donated around 3,000 books to public libraries in Kohat, Nowshera and Charsadda with an objective that the common readers, especially youth would benefit from the treasure trove of the piles of books.

This time around, he and his colleague Noor Hakim Jilani, a committed participant of the Halqa-i-Arbab Zauq, Peshawar, donated a considerable number of books covering art, culture, history, literature, literary criticism and literary profiles .

The literati also urged bibliophiles and well-off people to give extra books, periodicals and atlases so that youth of the area could benefit from it.

Raj Mohammad Afridi, in-charge of Public Library in Dara Adamkhel confirmed receipt of the books and pamphlets, periodicals mostly in Urdu and added that the gift of the books from the noted writers enriched the shelves of the Public Library being frequented by young students of the area.

Noor Hakim Jilani said that most poets and writers had piles of books with them and many gathering dust without being even touched while remained unused, therefore those who had their home bedposts or libraries packed with unused or used books, pamphlets or atlas should gift them out to such public libraries.