Robbers who raped girl in front of her family still at large

KASUR: The Pattoki police have failed to arrest robbers who had raped a 15-year-old girl in front of her father and younger brother four days ago.
Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif also reached the house of the victim and assured the family of speedy justice. The police claimed to have appointed best investigating officers but failed to trace the accused.
According to the police, 10 special teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused under the supervision of Sheikhpura Range RPO Dr Inam Waheed Khan and Kasur DPO Sohaib Ashraf. The police have arrested some suspects and are investigating them.
