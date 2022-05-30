Booni AC accused of power abuse

PESHAWAR: A well-respected family in the Upper Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accused an assistant commissioner of Booni Tehsil of misuse of powers by allegedly detaining the member of the Levies force, putting him in a horse stable for a night after he excused to take care of the personal horse of the official.

Also, the family complained that the assistant commissioner later in the middle of the night raided their house in the scenic Booni town of Upper Chitral when the man in Levies force escaped from the horse stable at night. “The assistant commissioner sent dozens of Levies to our house to capture my cousin. They entered our house without any permission and manhandles and harassed women,” Sanaullah Khan, a member of the family complained.

He said the same official later in the day sent a jirga to them to hush up the issue and warned to make them an example if they informed the media or complained to senior government officials about the incident.

“Now even if the assistant commissioner is dismissed from service now or transferred from Chitral, the wounds he had inflicted on us and our family wouldn’t cure so easily,” Sanaullah Khan told The News from Booni town and burst into tears.

The two sides had different versions of the story when this correspondent approached the assistant commissioner and the family members of the Levies man.According to Sanaullah Khan, the story started from a peaceful conversation between the assistant commissioner and his cousin serving in Levies and was selected for the polo tournament four months ago.“The assistant commissioner called my cousin and asked him to also take care of his horse also,” he explained.

According to Sanaullah, his cousin politely excused. He claimed the assistant commissioner, Shah Adnan got angry and “ warned him he would dismiss him from service . “This prompted the assistant commissioner to order his immediate arrest and forced him to stay in the stable,” he claimed. During the night, Ikramul Haq escaped from there.

According to the family member, the official allegedly sent the Levies force to arrest Ikramul Haq from his home.“I don’t mind if they had arrested my cousin and put him in the horse stable but the way they entered our house in the middle of the night and mistreated our women has caused us heavy wounds,” Sanaullah Khan complained.He alleged that the assistant commissioner on Saturday sent a jirga.

“The official is very dangerous and he warned us of serious consequences if we didn’t resolve the issue. There was no option and we cannot afford to confront this influential official,” Sanaullah Khan said.

When reached for comments, AC Shah Adnan first denied the incident. Later he confirmed it saying “Actually I fell from a horse while trying to play polo,” the AC said. He said sepoy Ikramul Haq was standing there and he didn’t bother to come and help him.“Later, I called him and told him that I am the commandant and you should have helped me. He neither excused nor acknowledged his mistake and I put him in the quarter-guard from where he escaped,” the AC said. He denied the claim that the Levies men had manhandled and harassed their women. DC Upper Chitral Manzoor Afridi told The News that he was not aware of any such incident, saying he would investigate and share the details with this correspondent.He didn’t inform the correspondent about any details of the incident till the filing of this report.