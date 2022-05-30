Imran hiding behind court decisions after failed march: Senator Irfan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted to hide behind the court decisions, while following the same recipe after losing public support and failed “Azadi March,” in 2014.
In a statement, the Senator Siddiqui said after a failed four-month sit-in, former prime minister Imran Khan had approached the judiciary for his face saving before going to the public. He said the 2014 sit-ins were planned in London and a month ago, a foreign magazine reported that after Khan’s sit-ins, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be sent home under the guise of Panama leaks. He added that Javed Hashmi had left the PTI after exposing this conspiracy. “Now, eight years later, after a very unsuccessful march, he has once again started approaching the Supreme Court for face saving,” he added.
Siddiqui openly flouted that the verdict of the court on the so-called ‘Azadi March,’ but no action was taken. “This encouraged their mischievous thinking to achieve their designs of binding the administration and get free rein to sedition,” he added. He expressed confidence that the court would give priority to its Constitutional role and credibility over the wishes of a prone to riots.
