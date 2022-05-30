PPP concerned at decisions through summaries

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has conveyed its reservations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the continuing practice of making decisions through circulation of summaries instead of holding the cabinet meetings. It was introduced by the PTI government. Sources said the PPP’s other ministers also expressed the same views.
Karachi:“The story never ends/ All promises aren’t fulfilled as we intend/Like complete strangers, we will meet...
Karachi: Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology held a Seminar, on Occupational Health and Safety at KIET Main...
KASUR: The Pattoki police have failed to arrest robbers who had raped a 15-year-old girl in front of her father and...
SUKKUR: A four-year-old girl was killed and 12 houses were gutted on Sunday as some alleged suspects set fire on the...
PESHAWAR: A well-respected family in the Upper Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accused an assistant...
NOWSHERA: People on Sunday paid rich tributes to late Dr Phag Chand for the medical and social services which the...
Comments