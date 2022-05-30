 
close
Monday May 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PPP concerned at decisions through summaries

By Our Correspondent
May 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has conveyed its reservations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the continuing practice of making decisions through circulation of summaries instead of holding the cabinet meetings. It was introduced by the PTI government. Sources said the PPP’s other ministers also expressed the same views.

Comments