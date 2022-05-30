PUC demands probe against Pak expats for visiting Israel

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Sunday demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif initiate investigations against those who visited Israel on Pakistani passports and who allowed them to go.
“Pakistan has a clear stance on the Palestinian issue. The delegation, which held a meeting with the Israeli president, was not the representative of Pakistani people and the state,” said PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi in a joint statement along with other leadership.
