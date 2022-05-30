RDA sends Rs2.287b budget to Punjab Govt for approval

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sent its annual budget prepared for 2022-23 worth Rs2.287 billion and estimates of development expenditure to the Punjab government for approval.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan, the Finance Sub-Committee comprising the Finance Department, Planning and Development Department, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department under the chairmanship of RDA Director General Tahir Zafar Abbasi reviewed the annual budget of RDA before sending it to the provincial government.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mahmood also attended the meeting.

Hafiz Irfan informed that the total outlay of the RDA budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 was Rs2.287 billion.

The Punjab government would provide Rs49,506 million for the proposed development schemes from its annual development programme.

RDA included ongoing development schemes including the construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road-R3 (38.3 km) main carriageway from Banth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2) worth Rs12,000 million and the provision of LED street lights for Ward 1 to Ward 6 of Chaklala Cantonment Board, UC-42, UC-75 and UC-78 Rawalpindi for which Rs 10 million have been allocated, he said.

The spokesman informed that under the annual development programme, Rs20 million have also been allocated for land acquisition for construction of Nullah Leh Expressway and flood channel, construction work of Nullah Leh Expressway project phase-1, from Katarian to Ammar Chowk.

Rs300 million have also been allocated for remodelling of Kutcherry Chowk Rawalpindi, Rs300 million for remodelling of Defence Chowk Rawalpindi, and Rs20 million for the establishment of PMU for the construction of Nullah Lai Expressway Project, he added.