Delay in grant of I-12 plots possession protested

Islamabad : The allottees of residential plots in sector I-12 staged a demonstration at I-8 Markaz here on Sunday against the Capital Development Authority (CDA) over delaying the grant of development work in their sector.

The protesters, who gathered on the call of their action committee, alleged that the civic agency had gotten the hard-earned money of the allottees but didn't hand over the possession of plots to them despite a lapse of 30 years.

Committee president Aftab Ujjan said several plot allottees had died since 1992 and their second generation had grown old but the CDA had yet to grant possession of their plots.

He said the allottees were unable to build houses on their plots due to a long delay in development work in the sector.

Another allottee, Khumar Gul, said that the I-12 sector was established in the early 1990s. He said the rightful plot owners had been fighting for the possession rights of their plots for 30 years but unfortunately, the CDA seemed indifferent to their misery.

Plot allottee Fahad Hameed, who teaches in a privately-owned educational institution, said, "I have invested all my hard-earned money in an I-12 plot dreaming of putting up a house on it but the CDA's tactics of delaying the grant of its possession have shattered my dream," he said.

Another I-12 plot owner, Tahir Mahmood, said the residential sector mainly had small plots measuring 25x50 and 30x60 feet basically for low-income families. He said the allottees had long been denied their plots and forced to live in rented houses.

“We will use all democratic means to claim our rights," he said.

Later, the committee held an emergency meeting and considered various options, including a series of protests, to get their rights.

Its members appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to step in to ensure the early grant of plots possession.