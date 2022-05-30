Over 11,000 passengers using Orange Bus service daily: CDA

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is satisfied with the average daily ridership on the Orange Line Metro Bus route.

During a meeting at CDA headquarters, data regarding average ridership on the Orange Line Metro Bus route was analysed. The average daily passenger load for 15 buses has been 11,464 per day and as such, it comes out per trip of 30 passengers per bus. It was further apprised that by average daily usage criterion, Faiz Ahmed Faiz junction for the Orange and Red line was busiest with 1,746 passengers per day whereas Police Foundation-Mauve Area Stop was the least used.

Furthermore, the highest number of passengers on any day was 16,000 plus on May 23. It was observed that with the passage of time the ridership is getting better on this route.

The CDA management observed that it was a matter of great satisfaction that a large number of people are utilising this facility and it was further hoped that with the launch of the green line and blue line shortly the connectivity among various areas of capital will increase and the number of ridership will increase further.

The management expressed hope that not only this would reduce traffic congestion but would also help in reducing air pollution in the city. It is pertinent to mention here that buses are likely to reach Islamabad from Karachi by end of this week, in the first phase apart from buses for the orange line, buses for the blue and green lines are also reaching Islamabad.