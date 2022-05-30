Minister orders Margalla clean-up

Islamabad : Declaring the massive littering of Margalla hills by visitors a shameful act, climate change minister Senator Sherry Rehman has directed the Capital Development Authority to address it without delay.

Responding to a Twitter picture, which showed Margalla litter with the caption, "Why this trailhead near Faisal Mosque looks like an organized garbage dumping site. It was an embarrassing sight for us really... Can anything be done?", the minister tweeted, "[I] have asked [the] CDA to look into this [issue] immediately. Shameful indeed!"

In another Twitter post, which carried a picture showing the CDA sanitation workers carry out a Margalla trail clean-up exercise, the minister regretted that it was the state of weekend litter in the Faisal Masjid area.

"It may not be [the] climate change [ministry's] responsibility but it is certainly everyone’s problem, so asked [the] CDA & local administration to send in the sanitation workers. Citizens too need to be less callous about litter," she said.

Meanwhile, the minister has warned that climate change can halve the country's mango production.

She tweeted that the King of Pakistan’s summer crop, the succulent mango, had taken a big hit in production this year because of the heatwave and water deficits.

"The Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters Association has had to slash its export target by 25,000 tonnes, compared to last year," she said.

The minister said heatwaves impacted lives, livelihoods, crop exports, and forex earnings.