Iesco fails to improve power supply system

Rawalpindi : Although Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) is a profitable department and being a profitable department it is obligated to provide the best electricity system to its consumers but the irony of the fact remains that consumers have been suffering from poor electricity systems for years due to the non-availability of basic items like insulator conductors, transformers, PVS (cables for meters), safety hazardous, meters (three phase and single phase), poles and several other necessary items in stores. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has not been purchasing these items that have resulted in a poor supply system of electricity for quite some time.

Even in normal windstorms and rain, the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have to face around 12 to 20 hours of loadshedding and sometimes over 30-hours power blackouts. Dozens of transformers have served their lifetime while incidents of burning main feeders have become a routine. All this was due to the poor electricity system of a profitable department. Over 30 per cent of areas are still operating on a single phase rather than two phase.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Amjad Khan as per routine gave a policy statement to ‘The News’ saying they were handling all situations on time. He said that he will take strict action against concerned officers for failing to address public grievances. The helpless consumers are still waiting for the action of the CEO against irresponsible officers because all irresponsible officers were enjoying the same seats with the same protocol.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) also said that affected consumers should SMS him on the telephone number 0319-5990000 (official number) to resolve their issues. But, hundreds of consumers have sent SMSs on this number but in vain.

The residents of the city and cantonment board areas particularly Committee Chowk, Asghar Mall, Adiala Road, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Lalazar, Bakramandi, Tariqabad, Lalkurti, Dheri Hasanabad, Dhamyal, Rawat, Gulistan Colony, Dhoke Juma, Waris Khan, Morgah, Dhoke Kala Khan, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Chandni Chowk, Mareer Hasan, Tahli Mohri, Scheme No-III, Defense Road, Soan, Misriyal, Chakra, Mohalla Naik Alam, Hill View Lane, Mubarak Lane, Range Road, Tehmasabad, and several other localities not only face long hours of power outages but also facing long hours of blackouts because of the poor electricity system of Iesco.

Tariqabad Sub Division/ Adiala Sub Divisions are the most affected areas in Rawalpindi where the public has been facing hell-like situations due to irresponsible officers. The officers concerned are only enjoying facilities but not working with a true spirit. Some key post officers from Iesco on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that the department was facing a shortage of staff and shortage of facilities therefore consumers were facing difficulties in power supply in all areas.

The officers said that the department was facing a shortage of insulator conductors, transformers, PVS (cables for meters), safety hazards, meters (three phase and single phase), poles, etc. for over six months. We could not do anything due to the shortage of all these items for months, they have claimed.

The affected consumers have appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the disruption in power supply. Every year in winter, Iesco observes 8 to 12 hours of power shutdowns for the purpose of maintenance work. “What kind of maintenance Iesco is doing in winter because consumers are facing 6 to 12 hours power blackouts and tripping, low voltage even in normal rains, the consumers denounced.

Talking to ‘The News’ Muhammad Waqas, a resident of Saleha Street on Adiala Road said that they were in a single phase for over 10 years. “My case of two phase electricity meter was approved over 4 months back but concerned officers are presenting excuse that insulators were not available for over six months. The majority of consumers are getting power supply through single-phase and facing low voltage only 80 MW round the clock, he denounced.

‘The News’ conducted a survey that wires are dangling close to houses at many points and uncovered joints on lampposts can also cause a major incident in case of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The dangling wires on main roads are also a threat to motorists and passers-by in case of stormy weather. The profitable department has failed to shift the electricity system to the underground even.

Reliable sources said that the government has demanded full property details of Iesco officers. The Iesco was a profitable company but has been failing to provide a good power supply system to its consumers for years. The consumers have been facing 10 to 12 hours of unscheduled load-shedding in the summer season and facing 8 to 10 hours of power shutdowns in the winter season. Several areas are developing major faults therefore consumers face over 20 hours of power cuts. In light of all these circumstances, the government has directed NAB and FIA to collect full property details of IESCO officers, the sources said.