Won’t let Imran launch onslaught on capital: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira has suggested PTI Chairman Imran Khan to avoid forcing the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for early elections.
Talking to state-run media and later media persons in Lahore, Kaira said early elections are not possible in Pakistan in the current situation as the government will go for electoral reforms to conduct error-free elections in the country.
He said that they would not allow Imran to make an onslaught on the federal capital, adding that issues should be resolved through talks and urged the PTI to discuss political matters at an appropriate forum.
Kaira said that the incumbent government was taking concrete measures to stabilise the national economy. He said PTI chief badly damaged the economy and his policies are the main cause of inflation and price hike in the country. The adviser said they removed the PTI government through a democratic and constitutional way. However, he said our doors are open for dialogue on national issues.
He said the whole country was supporting the Kashmiri people’s struggle, which will reach its logical end. Qamar Zaman Kaira said that since day one, the PPP has been advocating the Kashmir issue at all fora.
JAMRUD: Four persons were seriously injured in a road accident and firing in Khyber tribal district on Sunday.The...
ISLAMABAD: Paying tribute to Pakistani troops in the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission, Prime Minister Shehbaz...
Over 4,000 candidates applied to be on this year’s Forbes list, of which 300 young game-changers were recognised...
JAIPUR, India: A tragic suicide case shocked the Indian state of Rajasthan as three sisters, all married into the same...
SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led central government, saying...
JERUSALEM: Thousands of Israeli nationalists, some of them chanting “Death to Arabs,” paraded through the heart of...
Comments