Won’t let Imran launch onslaught on capital: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira has suggested PTI Chairman Imran Khan to avoid forcing the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for early elections.

Talking to state-run media and later media persons in Lahore, Kaira said early elections are not possible in Pakistan in the current situation as the government will go for electoral reforms to conduct error-free elections in the country.

He said that they would not allow Imran to make an onslaught on the federal capital, adding that issues should be resolved through talks and urged the PTI to discuss political matters at an appropriate forum.

Kaira said that the incumbent government was taking concrete measures to stabilise the national economy. He said PTI chief badly damaged the economy and his policies are the main cause of inflation and price hike in the country. The adviser said they removed the PTI government through a democratic and constitutional way. However, he said our doors are open for dialogue on national issues.

He said the whole country was supporting the Kashmiri people’s struggle, which will reach its logical end. Qamar Zaman Kaira said that since day one, the PPP has been advocating the Kashmir issue at all fora.