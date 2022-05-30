Imran says won’t spare police over action against PTI marchers

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Sunday came down hard on senior police officers for torturing his party workers and conducting raids at the residences of leaders and activists of the PTI.

Addressing a party workers convention here, he said the police raided houses and arrested women, and even children were subjected to teargas shelling. “I will not spare the CCPO and DIG Lahore and the IGP Punjab,” he threatened.

“About 35,000 teargas shells were used against the PTI workers marching towards Islamabad,” he claimed. “They were responsible for opening fire on the innocent people in Model Town Lahore and walked away without getting punished,” he said. However, he warned that he would not spare all these big cops and punish them after coming to power.He said that he was consulting his lawyers to bring the perpetrators of violence to justice. “We will move the Supreme Court to seek our right to peaceful protest,” he said.