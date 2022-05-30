Controversy rages over leaked audio conversation

KARACHI: Rejecting the leaked conversation between Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and property tycoon Malik Riaz, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf has termed the audiotape as concocted.
Reacting over the leaked conversation, senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that it was impossible that Imran Khan would request Malik Riaz to persuade Zardari for a patch-up.
However, taking a swipe at PTI supporters, senior leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pervaiz Rasheed said: “Congratulations to those who cussed us as their handsome Imran Khan was apologizing to Asif Zardari through the mediation of Malik Riaz.”
Pervaiz clarified that they (PMLN) did not have any objection on tendering an apology, rather they were surprised to learn that an honest and truthful person was seeking pardon from an accused.
It may be recalled that an audio conversation between PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Property Tycoon Malik Riaz was aired on Geo News, in which, the latter was heard telling the former “messages were being sent by Imran Khan for a patch-up and he sent several messages today.”
JAMRUD: Four persons were seriously injured in a road accident and firing in Khyber tribal district on Sunday.The...
ISLAMABAD: Paying tribute to Pakistani troops in the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission, Prime Minister Shehbaz...
Over 4,000 candidates applied to be on this year’s Forbes list, of which 300 young game-changers were recognised...
JAIPUR, India: A tragic suicide case shocked the Indian state of Rajasthan as three sisters, all married into the same...
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira has suggested PTI Chairman Imran Khan to...
SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led central government, saying...
Comments