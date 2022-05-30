Controversy rages over leaked audio conversation

KARACHI: Rejecting the leaked conversation between Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and property tycoon Malik Riaz, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf has termed the audiotape as concocted.



Reacting over the leaked conversation, senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that it was impossible that Imran Khan would request Malik Riaz to persuade Zardari for a patch-up.

However, taking a swipe at PTI supporters, senior leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pervaiz Rasheed said: “Congratulations to those who cussed us as their handsome Imran Khan was apologizing to Asif Zardari through the mediation of Malik Riaz.”

Pervaiz clarified that they (PMLN) did not have any objection on tendering an apology, rather they were surprised to learn that an honest and truthful person was seeking pardon from an accused.



It may be recalled that an audio conversation between PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Property Tycoon Malik Riaz was aired on Geo News, in which, the latter was heard telling the former “messages were being sent by Imran Khan for a patch-up and he sent several messages today.”