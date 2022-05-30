PTI also made mistakes: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior vice-president Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday became the first party leader to concede that his party had also made mistakes, leading the “situation to this point.”
Fawad, who served as federal minister for information and broadcasting and minister for science and technology during the PTI rule, took to his Twitter account to concede the mistakes of his party.
He wrote, “There are also mistakes of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that the situation has reached this point, but will Zardari and Sharif run Pakistan for the next forty years and should the next four decades be wasted like these years?”Then he asked, “Would you like to leave this legacy? Don’t underestimate people’s anger, as people are more angry than expected.”
