Williamson out for a duck in last innings before England opener

LONDON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was out for a duck on Saturday in what will be his only innings of the tour before next week’s first Test against England at Lord’s.

Star batsman Williamson, who only joined the squad this week after leaving the Indian Premier League early to witness the birth of his second child in New Zealand and did not bat in the first innings of this match against a County Select XI at Chelmsford.

He lasted just nine balls on Saturday before edging to slip off Jamie Porter, with the seamer taking a quintet of top-order wickets on his Essex home ground.

There were also single-figure scores for Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway (his second of the match), Tom Blundell and Colin de Grandhomme — all set to feature in the first of a three-match series against England as the reigning World Test champions slumped to 19 for six.

New Zealand eventually recovered to 148 all out in their second innings.

At stumps, the County Select XI were 112 for one, needing a further 152 runs to reach a victory target of 254 — more than they managed first-time around — on Sunday’s final day of four.

Williamson has been ruled out of Test cricket since November with a chronic elbow problem, although he was passed fit to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the lucrative Twenty20 IPL.