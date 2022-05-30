Ji sweeps into LPGA: Match-Play semi-finals

LOS ANGELES: South Korean Ji Eun-hee barrelled into the LPGA Match-Play semi-finals on Saturday, downing previously unbeaten Madelene Sagstrom 7&6 as the remaining three quarter-finals all went to extra holes.

“My putting works really well today,” said Ji, the 2009 US Women’s Open champion. “Just pretty confident out there.”

Ji said she didn’t even realize until her caddie told her that she was wrapping up the match on the 12th hole at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She won the first hole, and three of the next five to seize a commanding lead. After she and Solheim Cup player Sagstrom halved the seventh and eighth, Ji won the next three holes to close out the match.