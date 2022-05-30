Rangnick steps away from Man Utd role

LONDON: Manchester United announced Sunday that Ralf Rangnick has decided against taking up a consultancy role with the English football giants due to the demands of his new job as Austria manager.
The German took charge of United on a caretaker basis for the last six months of the recently concluded 2021/22 season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November.
Rangnick led the club to a sixth-placed finish in England’s top-flight with 58 points, their lowest total in the Premier League era, as they just did enough to qualify for the second-tier Europa League.
The 63-year-old had been expected to stay at Old Trafford for the next two years in a consultancy post, but last month he was appointed as the new manager of Austria and it appears holding the two jobs at once is no longer a viable option.
“We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months,” said a United statement.
MUGELLO, ITALY: Francesco Bagnaia won the Italian MotoGP for the first time on Sunday after a confident display on...
EUGENE, United States: Reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 100m in 10.79 seconds at the...
JOHANNESBURG: Egyptian outfit Al Ahly go into the CAF Champions League final against Moroccan hosts Wydad Casablanca...
PARIS: World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic reached a 16th French Open quarter-final on Sunday where...
LONDON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was out for a duck on Saturday in what will be his only innings of the...
LOS ANGELES: Top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler closed with a 30-foot birdie putt to seize a two-stroke...
Comments